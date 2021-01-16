Joe Biden Picks Former FDA Chief R David Kessler To Lead Operation Warp Speed

Just a day after launching a colossal stimulus package, US President-elect Joe Biden has picked Dr David Kessler to help lead Operation Warp Speed which aims to expedite the development and distribution of COVID-19vaccine jabs across the American territory. Dr Kessler, a paediatrician and lawyer by profession, had led the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during both the Obama administration as well as the Clinton Administration. The appointment marks a major step towards the incoming leader’s vow to deliver 100 million vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his administration.

Dr Kessler has been a staunch Democrat and has already been a key advisor to Biden on his COVID-19 policies and also been the co-chair of Biden-Harris Transition team’s COVID-19 task force. The 69-year-old would replace Dr Moncef Slaoui, a researcher and former drug company executive, who would be demoted to the rank of a consultant to Operation Warp Speed. In addendum to new appointments, the incoming Biden administration also aims to re-name the initiative, CNN reported.

Kessler charged with vaccine distribution

While Operation Warp Speed has received accolades for successfully developing two vaccine candidates, their distribution has often attracted flack from American residents. Upon assuming his new role, Dr Kessler would primarily need to resolve the problem. Working alongside Gen. Gustave F Perna, Kessler would be charged with the manufacturing, distribution and the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

The US with 23,524,081 cases and 391,955 fatalities is the still battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Biden on January 14 revealed the “key elements of American rescue plan”, which includes aid to small businesses, extended unemployment support and food assistance. While taking to Twitter, Biden listed his plan following which Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also backed him by saying “we will finish the job”. Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20 and the program titled 'Celebrating America’ is aimed to celebrate the sprite of all the frontline workers and people who have contributed to society with their noble and humanitarian work.

"Direct cash payments. Extended unemployment. Rent relief. Food assistance. Aid to small businesses. Keeping essential frontline workers on the job. Those are the key elements of my American Rescue Plan," Biden said in a statement.

