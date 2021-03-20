Joe Biden Picks Former Florida Senator Bill Nelson To Lead US Space Agency NASA

US President Joe Biden has chosen a former senator from Florida, who flew on the space shuttle, to lead US space agency NASA. Biden announced his intent to nominate Bill Nelson as NASA’s administrator. Now, if confirmed by the Senate, Nelson will become NASA’s 14th administrator, succeeding another former member of Congress, Jim Bridenstine, a Republican from Oklahoma.

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Florida, endorsed Nelson for NASA’s top job and said, "There has been no greater champion, not just for Florida’s space industry, but for the space program as a whole than Bill”. READ | Biden inauguration priest under investigation in California

Who is Bill Nelson?

According to AP, Nelson grew up near Cape Canaveral and was serving as a Democratic congressman when he launched aboard the space shuttle Columbia in January 1986. His commander was Charles Bolden Jr. who later served as NASA administrator under former President Barack Obama. The 78-year-old was elected in 2000 to the Senate, where he served until his defeat in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that it is a critical time for the US space agency as momentum accelerates in the commercial space program. SpaceX is about to launch its third flight of astronauts to the ISS for NASA. Boeing is also expected to join the crew delivery effort later this year. NASA is also teaming up with private companies to launch experiments and equipment to the moon, and also lunar landers that would deliver astronauts to the surface.

