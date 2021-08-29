Joe Biden Pledges More Strikes On ISIS Amid Threats Of Another Attack On Kabul Airport

After the US claimed to have successfully killed two 'high profile' ISIS-K targets in a drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden on Saturday asserted that the US airstrikes against the Islamic extremist group will continue. The drone strikes by the US come after the deadly suicide attack near the Kabul airport on Friday killed several Afghan citizens along with 13 American service members. President Biden also warned troops of a possible attack from the extremist group in the coming hours.

Following the Pentagon’s release of details of the previous drone attack, Biden said the extremists can expect more such moves from the US. “This strike was not the last,” said Biden. “We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay,” President Biden said. He also paid tribute to the “bravery and selflessness” of the American troops executing the hurried airlift of tens of thousands from Kabul airport. The US troops are hurriedly carrying on the evacuation process in the war-torn country to keep up with the country’s 31 August withdrawal deadline. According to the Pentagon, fewer than 4,000 US forces present at the airport has begun their final withdrawal.

Joe Biden warns of another attack by ISIS-K in Kabul

President Biden in a statement said that another attack by the terrorist group in Afghanistan was “highly likely”. The threat from IS was termed “specific” and “credible” by the State Department. The evacuation continues to proceed amid rising tensions over the prospect of another IS attack. “Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours,” President Biden said while informing that he has instructed commanders to take all possible measures to protect their troops.

Meanwhile, Pentagon press secretary John F. Kirby also hinted at more attacks from the Islamic State group. Kirby, while speaking on the situation, said the threat to US military personnel at the airport in Kabul remains “active”. In view of attacks warning by the terror group, Kirby added that the troops were now at high alert till their withdrawal deadline on 31 August.

Kabul airport attacks

On 26 August, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Kabul airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts by several countries. Soon, a second explosion occurred at the airport near the Baron Hotel. According to reports, at least 169 Afghans and 13 Americans were killed in the attack. The fatalities from the attacks continue to rise.

US’ evacuation efforts in Kabul

The US troops have evacuated around 5,400 Americans from Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover. The US evacuated 300 people on Saturday. According to the State Department, about 300 more people needs evacuation along with the US troops in the region.

(IMAGE: AP)