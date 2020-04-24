Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Will Try To Postpone 2020 Presidential Elections

Escalating his attack against US President Donald Trump, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has now reportedly predicted that Trump will try to postpone the November elections. During an online fundraiser on April 24, Biden said that the US President will come up with some rationale on why the elections can not be held in November and, in an attempt to win the presidency again, he will try to postpone it.

“Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” said Biden, according to a pool report of an online campaign event.

Trump is facing criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 50,000 lives in the United States so far and nearly 900,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the country. The White House coronavirus task force press briefing has also come under fire due to the regular confrontation of the US President with the reporters and his evasive answers on COVID-19 response.

Biden has been criticising Trump for some of his answers during the daily press briefings on coronavirus response and repeatedly said that there is a need for a President who should seek to calm and heal, provide a steady hand, and a clear path forward. The 77-year-old Democratic leader has been asking Trump to stop blaming others and do his job, which is also his pinned tweet.

During a press conference on April 23, Trump wondered whether injecting disinfectant inside people could be a treatment for the coronavirus. “The disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning. It gets in the lungs,” suggested Trump.

Here’s Biden’s reaction:

UV light? Injecting disinfectant?



Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

