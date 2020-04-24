'UV Light? Injecting Disinfectant?': US Polls Rival Biden Speaks About Trump's Covid Cure

Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden slammed his election rival and US President Donald Trump on Friday for his bizarre claim of using Ultraviolet light and disinfectant injections to root out Coronavirus spread. Biden advised Trump to conduct more testing and providing protective equipment for medical professionals.

UV light? Injecting disinfectant?



Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

Trump suggests ultraviolet light & disinfectant injections to cure COVID

On Thursday at the press briefing in the White House, US President Donald Trump suggested his science advisors to use Ultraviolet light (UV) and disinfectant injections to cure the Coronavirus. Trump said, “And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, there a way we can do something by an injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Coronavirus Situation in the United States

Meanwhile, the United States has seen a record number of deaths in the 24-hour span today. Over 3100 people have died of coronavirus in the US in 24 hours. The total death toll in the US is now about to touch 50,000 while the global toll has crossed 1,90,000. A total number of coronavirus cases across 180 countries has also touched new heights and crossed the 27,00,000-mark.

