Joe Biden Reacts To Intense Talks Between American And Chinese Diplomats

After three sessions of intense talks between Washington and Beijing over the last two days, US President Joe Biden praised his Secretary of State Antony Blinken for standing up to the Chinese during their opening remarks before the meeting. According to CNN, Biden told reporters on Friday that he was “proud” of Blinken. While talking to the press outside the White House, Biden said, “I’m proud of my secretary of state”.

Antony Blinken and the US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan held talks with their Chinese counterparts over scores of issues involving interests of both nations. The meeting opened with a heated exchange between Blinken and Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi, which played out on television. Both sides levelled accusations and exchanged barbs in front of the press for about an hour before beginning the talks.

What discussions took place?

After the meeting, Blinken said the United States raised several issues with the Chinese, including the alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong. Blinken also discussed Taiwan, Iran, North Korea, and Afghanistan. Blinken said they already knew before going into the meeting that there are a number of areas where the US and China are fundamentally at odds. America also raised issues concerning trade and technology and had a conversation about a number of the actions that China’s taken.

"And we certainly know and knew going in that there are a number of areas where we are fundamentally at odds, including China's actions in Xinjiang, with regard to Hong Kong, Tibet, increasingly Taiwan, as well as actions that it's taken in cyberspace. And it's no surprise that when we raised those issues clearly and directly, we got a defensive response," Blinken said in his remarks to the press.

Jake Sullivan said they expected “tough and direct” talks before going into the meeting and that is what they had. Sullivan said that the United States laid down its interests and priorities and the Chinese delegation did the same. “We were clear-eyed coming in, we’re clear-eyed coming out, and we will go back to Washington to take stock of where we are,” Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, China has expressed strong opposition to the United States “interfering” in its internal affairs. “We hope the US can understand clearly that China is firmly determined and resolved in safeguarding its core interests. The US should also see with crystal clarity our steadfast position that China's internal affairs allow no interference,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday. The dialogue in Anchorage, Alaska ended without a breakthrough, but both the Chinese and the US officials hope that it will open the doors for a continuous dialogue.