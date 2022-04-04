Joe Biden Refers To Michelle Obama As ‘Vice President’ In Latest Goof-up; Video Goes Viral

Joe Biden has committed a string of embarrassing slip-ups in recent weeks, inviting criticism from analysts who questioned his competency as the 46th US President.

While Commissioning the commemoration Ceremony of the USS Delaware on Saturday, 79-year-old mistakenly failed to remember that Michelle Obama served as the First Lady.

Biden said: “I’m deeply proud of the work [Jill is] doing as first lady with Joining Forces initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she was vice president.”

The White House was forced to correct the mistake, and posted a transcript on its official site, declaring that he should have said “I” instead of "she", while referring to him as former Vice President.

“I’m deeply proud of the work she is doing as First Lady with 'Joining Forces' initiative she started with Michelle Obama when she [I] was Vice President and now carries on,” the White House posted in a transcript.

Here's the video

Does Biden think Michelle Obama was Vice President?



pic.twitter.com/SyzKLsu378 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 2, 2022

The video has now gone viral with millions of views with netizens sharing memes and recalling all of Biden's past verbal gaffes.

Earlier, in a slip of tongue Biden referred to “Ukrainians” as “Iranians” during his speech to the US Congress. Before that, Biden referred to Vice-President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” in December last year.

'Presidency in chaos'

Criticizing the President for his statement, foreign policy analyst and former Thatcher aide, Nile Gardiner, tweeted: “Biden’s evidently declining memory and increasingly confused state of mind is a growing concern for our Allies across the Atlantic and across the world, especially at a time of great crisis in Europe and mounting threats from our adversaries. This is increasingly a presidency in chaos.”

In February, dozens of lawmakers had expressed concerns over President Biden's "current cognitive state” and suggested he take a test. The 38 Republicans, led by Donald Trump’s former White House doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Md.), sent a letter to the president, asking him to take the cognitive test.

They wrote: “We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities."