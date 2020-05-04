Joe Biden Says Americans Are Strong And Brave, Can Defeat The Coronavirus Together

Former United States Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday reassured the American citizens that the country will be able to defeat coronavirus together. Certain states have now started re-opening for normal business activities to function after weeks under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

'Stonger together'

The American people are strong, tough, brave, and big-hearted. We can and will overcome this — together. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 3, 2020

In a tweet on Sunday, the former Vice President and Trump's challenger for the upcoming elections, stated that the American people are strong, brave, tough and will overcome the virus together.

In multiple cities across USA, citizens have been demanding public spaces to open up and resume normal life. Last week, a protest called the 'American Patriot Rally', broke out in Michigan at the Capitol building, demanding that the city be opened up. While a few protestors entered the building, others protested outside holding signboards which showed Governor Gretchen Whitmer as Adolf Hitler. A day earlier, the Michigan court ruled in favour of the democrat governor saying that the 'stay at home' directive issued by her did not infringe on the citizen's constitutional rights.

USA has been one of the worst affected countries by the virus, with 11,58,041 confirmed cases and 67,682 deaths due to the virus.

In a town hall event on Sunday evening, US President Donald Trump stated that it was important for the country to open up and the economy to recover. However, he added that it should happen safely.

U.S. public health officials have said a vaccine is probably a year to 18 months away. But Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases and member of the White House coronavirus task force, said in late April that it is conceivable if a vaccine is soon developed, that it could be in wide distribution as early as January.

