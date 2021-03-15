Joe Biden Says He Wants To Wait For Probe As Andrew Cuomo Resignation Calls Intensify

Amid calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over allegations of sexual and workplace harassment, US President Joe Biden said that he wants to wait for an investigation to conclude before commenting on whether the democratic governor must step down. “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us,” Biden told reporters while addressing the press at the White House South Lawn. Biden responded to a network’s reporter question if he thinks Dem. Gov. must exit office while the president was boarding Marine One following his Delaware trip.

After the former aides of the New York governor came forward, including Manhattan borough president Lindsey Boylan levelling sexual harassment accusations, Attorney General Letitia James opened a probe with due acceptance of a formal referral from speaker of the New York Assembly, Carl Heastie. Cuomo has been accused of inappropriately groping former aides and and "sexually harassing" them for years.

Furthermore, a special counsel and senior advisor to Cuomo Beth Graveyadded, “All members of the Governor's office will cooperate fully. We will have no further comment until the report is issued.” James also said that the probe result will be made public after completion.

Diverting necessary funds from real emergencies, crime-fighting activities, and military construction projects usurps Congressional power and will hurt Americans across the country



We won’t stand for this abuse of power. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 19, 2019

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched.



I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

And I promised myself I would never let those kind of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence & corruption. Give voice to the voiceless.



I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Following the allegations of sexual misconduct, the New York congressional delegation and several White House officials including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Gov. Cuomo to turn in his resignation. Even as Biden recently issued a response, US Vice president Kamala Harris is yet to disclose her posture. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, told CNN’s “State of the Union” that Cuomo should undergo an “independent review”.

In a joint statement, Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) asked the New York governor to resign immediately. ‘Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York. Governor Cuomo should resign,’ the statement read.

Allegations 'gut wrenching'

Cuomo trashed the allegations against him, calling the reports of alleged sexual predatory behaviour against his aides as "gut-wrenching". He denied stepping down as governor, asking New Yorkers to “wait for the facts". Cuomo berated "castigated politicians" who were asking him to quit as “reckless and dangerous”. He accused them of engaging in “cancel culture.” Furthermore, he denied one of the female staff member’s account to Times Union newspaper citing a source familiar with development that he summoned the aide at his executive mansion to seek assistance with a cellphone on pretext of them being alone and subjected her to inappropriate behaviour.