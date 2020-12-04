Joe Biden Says Trump's Presence On Inauguration Day Has 'no Personal Consequence'

The 46th US President-elect Joe Biden revealed his thoughts on the importance of the outgoing President Donald Trump attending the inauguration ceremony set to take place on January 20, 2021, and said it has “no personal consequence”. In the first interview after winning the November presidential elections, Biden told CNN that it would be important only to demonstrate the peaceful transfer of power between both the candidates by shaking hands and eventually moving on.

However, as Biden highlighted the importance of courteous transition, Trump, on the other hand, has not only refused to concede but also stalled the official process of transfer of power. The president-elect also raised his concern about showcasing the “image” of the United States for the rest of the world. According to him, controversies around the transfer of power usually happens in nations under a dictatorship.

“No personal consequence to me but for the country,” said Biden on the importance of Trump’s presence on Inauguration Day.

Meanwhile, Trump on December 2 reiterated his baseless claims of voter fraud in this year’s presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden. While taking to social media, Trump posted the “most important speech” he has ever made and said that America’s electoral system is “under coordinated assault and siege”.

Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

In the same interview with the media outlet, President-elect Joe Biden also said that he will ask all citizens to wear masks for the first 100 days after he acquires the White House following the inauguration day on January 20, 2021. he winner of US Election 2020 indicated how he is willing to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic especially when the deaths and daily cases are reaching a record high. Saying that he will not give “forever” to American to wear masks, Biden assured that the United States will see a significant reduction in the outbreak once that happens.

"Just 100 days to mask, not forever. One hundred days. And I think we'll see a significant reduction," Biden said.

