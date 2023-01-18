Joe Biden Sparks Controversy As He Kneels In 2022 NBA Championship Team Photo Op

"I’m not doing that," US Vice President Kamala Harris was heard saying awkwardly with a smile as President Joe Biden on Tuesday, January 17, garnered controversy by kneeling in the photo op with the Golden State Warriors. Biden had invited the 2022 NBA Championship team, the Golden State Warriors, to the White House and as the group took a photo, the President of the United States kneeled down as the team gathered for a click. "No," coach Steve Kerr was heard saying, dismissing the moment with a wave.

Biden, however, was bent down on the ground taking a Black Lives Matter-styled knee as he smiled at the camera. US President had also widely hailed praises on the team’s star players, its front-office personnel, and Coach Steve Kerr in a speech before the photo op.

Biden hails the 'Warrior spirit'

Vice President Kamala Harris stood between Warriors superstar Steph Curry and veteran Andre Iguodala as the photos were taken. The team was in the White House to celebrate the latest NBA championship. In 2017 and 2018, the team had passed on the opportunity after spurring with the then-Republican President Donald Trump who left office in January 2021.

"As they put it in Dub Nation: strength in numbers. That’s the Warrior spirit. That’s America," Biden wrote on Twitter, sharing the picture.

"Notice Biden kneeling before Kamala Harris. This is subliminal messaging," one said. "You're the president of the United States.....why are you kneeling?" meanwhile one other asked. "Get off your knees," one other commented. The Dubs were in Washington DC to play the hometown Wizards at the Capital One Arena as they later commemorated their fourth championship in eight years. The Warriors beat the Celtics in 6 games during the 2022 NBA Finals.

Warriors superstar Steph Curry noted in a speech: "On behalf of the Warriors, I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for the invitation to come to the White House today to celebrate our championship from a year ago." He further said that it is a "great reminder of how lucky we are to be Americans, to live in a country where we can chase our dreams and enjoy the fruits of our labor and the celebration of all those around us."