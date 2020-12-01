Joe Biden To Bring His Pet Cat To White House Along With Two German Shepherds

For the first time in years, US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will bring a cat, along with two dogs, to live with them in the White House. Earlier this month, Biden had announced that he will move to the President’s house with two other lesser-known members of the family - Champ and Major, the family’s pet dogs. But now, according to CBS Sunday Morning, Biden said that he and his wife will also be joined by a cat.

George W Bush was the last President of the United States to have feline in the White House, along with two Scottish terriers. As for Biden’s cat, the details about the feline are still unknown but are likely to be shared with the public soon.

Coming back to their dogs, the Biden family had adopted ‘Major’ in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association after fostering it. The canine will become the first rescue dog to live in the White House where it will be accompanied by the Bidens’ other German Shepherd ‘Champ’. ‘Major’ was fostered by the Bidens before adoption.

It is believed that ‘Champ’ formerly lived at the vice presidential residence at the US Naval Observatory during Biden’s vice presidency, according to another media report, which added that ‘Champ’ was Biden’s childhood nickname bestowed upon him by his father, Joseph Sr. Both the canines often appear in the social media posts of Bidens, including in various ads. Presidential pets are a tradition in the White House, although it will be the first time in four years when dogs set foot on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as President Donald Trump has no pets.

Biden suffers ‘hairline fractures’

Meanwhile, Biden suffered "hairline fractures" in his right foot and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his physician has said after the democratic leader slipped and twisted his ankle while playing with his dog. In a statement, Dr Kevin O'Connor said that initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging.

Biden twisted his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while playing with Major. He was examined by an orthopedist “out of an abundance of caution”. In order to avoid disrupting regularly scheduled appointments, arrangements were made for President-elect Biden to receive an x-ray and then an additional CT Sunday afternoon, with the expected delays involved when opening closed offices and giving personnel time to set up, a Biden spokesperson said.

