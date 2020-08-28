Joe Biden To Soon Campaign In Person In US Battleground States

On August 27, US’ democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden announced in the press that he will campaign in person in swing states, as previously compared to relying on virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic. The former US Vice President who represented Delaware in the US Senate for 36 years, said that the primary tour in these battleground states will commence post Labour Day. Biden described himself as a “tactile politician” who thrives on private interplay and revealed that he would campaign in Wisconsin, Minnesota, will head to Pennsylvania, and Arizona in person, however, will do it in an accountable and responsible way around September 7.

As per US media reports, the democratic nomination rival Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump had suspended the in-person campaign earlier in March. A spokesman for the Trump campaign confirmed that the President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee would conduct virtual gatherings instead and use digital platform for fundraisers. An RNC spokesperson was quoted saying that the Republican National Committee will stick to direct mail in order to remain connected with the donors, according to reports. Spokesman for the Trump campaign, Tim Murtaugh, reportedly said that while Trump and RNC would hold “the strongest” operation in presidential history, the unmatched data and digital operation makes the committee uniquely equipped to sustain a digital fundraising operation. The team was temporarily suspending in-person fundraising events, he further informed, at a press conference.

I promise you that as president, I will protect America. I will protect you and your family. I will defend our nation from threats seen and unseen.



It's the least of what we should expect from an American president. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2020

Read: Biden, Harris Speak Out On Police Shooting, Unrest

Read: Why Trump's RNC 2020 Speakers Lineup, Like His Administration, Is One Big Family Affair

The 77-year-old former vice president was reported saying that President Trump was "virtually throwing every major rule in the dustbin.” He further called out Trump for “tradition-busting speech” on the South Lawn of the White House at the Republican Convention in presence of nearly 1,500 attenders. "He's totally irresponsible,” Biden said at a presser. Meanwhile, speaking during a virtual fundraising event, Biden said that his campaign would meet communities and local businesses but would not hold "irresponsible rallies”, launching attack on Trump’s large rallies in recent months despite COVID-19.

Trump campaign launches 'neon' buses

Meanwhile Trump campaign lunched two buses that will carry family members, campaign surrogates and local politicians across swing states for 85 days through to the Election date, according to reports. Eric Trump will board one bus on inaugural day which will depart from Trump campaign field office in Kissimmee, Florida. A “Women for Trump" campaign bus will commence longest road trip in Salfordville, Pennsylvania. Trump campaign deputy communications director Ali Pardo called the bus tours in swing states as perfect opportunity to travel and speak to every American”.

Read: Biden Will Be Destroyer Of American Greatness: Trump

Read: Trump Denounces Mob Rule, Doesn't Mention Blake

(Image Credit: AP)