Joe Biden To Unveil First Cabinet Picks On Nov 24, Antony Blinken Likely To Be State Secy

Joe Biden, who is set to swear in as US’ 46th President on January 20, will announce his first cabinet picks on November 24. While US media outlets projected the 77-year-old as the winner of the presidential vote on November 7, Republican incumbent Donald Trump has refused to concede sending the transition into a limbo. However, Biden is set to announce his nominee for Secretary of State and Treasury secretary on Tuesday, ending speculations about the upcoming cabinet.

According to an AP Report, trusted foreign policy advisor Antony Blinken could be chosen as the US Secretary of State and Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor. Blinken, 58, had served as the Deputy Secretary of State in the second term of the Obama administration and National Security Advisor to Biden when he was the vice president. A strong India-hand, Blinken was the top foreign policy advisor to the Biden campaign.

Jen O’Malley Dillon expected to join the administration

On the other hand, Jake Sullivan, another top Biden advisers, is expected to be named as the national security adviser, Washington Post revealed citing sources. Last week, Biden had said that he had decided on his name for the Treasury Secretary. In addendum, Jen O’Malley Dillon is also expected to join President-elect Joe Biden’s administration as deputy chief of staff, CNN reported quoting a source familiar with the matter. O’Malley Dillon was Biden’s campaign manager and has become the first-ever woman to lead a winning democratic race. Joining the efforts in March, she propelled the campaign from primary organization, which struggled to raise money, to the juggernaut that ultimately defeated the incumbent Donald Trump.

O'Malley Dillon will be joining Ron Klain, who was announced as Biden's incoming chief of staff last week, CNN reported. Klain, who has led coordinator to the Ebola response during 2014, will lead a White House in their response to the coronavirus pandemic and will face the challenge of working with a divided Congress that could include a Republican-led Senate.

Image: AP