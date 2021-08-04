Joe Biden Urges New York Guv Andrew Cuomo To Resign Over Sexual Harassment Findings

Following New York Attorney General Letitia James's information that Governor Andrew Cuomo has sexually harassed women in his state office, on Tuesday, August 3, US President Joe Biden urged Cuomo to resign from his position.

Biden told reporters, "I think he should resign. I understand that the state legislature may decide to impeach. I don't know that for a fact".

The Attorney-general informed that many of these women were young and the governor harassed them by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for them.

James said, "Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging and by making inappropriate comments".

Cuomo, who was rising start the democratic party is facing potential lawsuits and prosecution now.

The governor is accused of inappropriate remarks and behaviour, including unwanted touching and unwelcome sexual advances by multiple women, including former and current aides.

Cuomo denies allegations

Andrew Cuomo has denied the mentioned wrongdoing as his friendship with his employees is been misinterpreted.

In a video statement, Cuomo said that his conduct and motives had been mischaracterized by his accusers, and gave no sign that he was contemplating resignation.

He stated, "The facts are much different than what has been portrayed, I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances".

New York demands Cuomo's resignation

Earlier, more than 50 Democrats of the New York State Senate and Assembly said in a letter that "it's time for Governor Cuomo to resign," arguing that he is "ineffective in this time of most urgent need."

The attorney general's report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.

The legislature is looking into the help Cuomo got from senior aides to write a book about the pandemic, special access that Cuomo relatives got to COVID-19 testing last year, and the administration's decision to withhold some data on nursing home deaths from the public for several months.

Cuomo championed a landmark 2019 state law that made it easier for sexual harassment victims to prove their case in court.

(Image credit: AP)