Joe Biden Wears Expensive Rolex During The Inauguration Ceremony, Netizens React

US President Joe Biden wore a $7,000 Rolex watch on the first day in office, which has stirred quite a controversy on social media. The watch first came into the light when Biden was getting his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. The watch reappeared when Biden placed his hand on the bible on January 20 to take oath for his office. After the press reported about Biden's Rolex this week, it became a dispute on social media as netizens debated the president's choice of watch.

Better than scandals during Trump's rule

Netizens came in defence of Biden's choice as they argued the Democratic leader well-deserved a Rolex, adding it would have gone on to show he mismanaged his earnings if he couldn't afford a $7,000 watch after working for 50 years in Washington DC. One individual wrote, "How refreshing that the most scandalous thing the President did today is to wear a fancy watch". Another individual said, "Trump incited a violent insurrection against the very government he headed that cost lives, but Biden wore a Rolex. Both sides".

Dude occupying the WH before President Biden spent over $150Million of tax payers dollars playing golf. I am guessing Joe bought his own damn watch and excercise bike. — Julie Engbrecht (@JulieEngbrecht) January 23, 2021

Also, they leave out that Obama helped him out when Beau died because Biden was going to sell his house to cover the medical bills, if Obama hadn’t. Whatever money he has is from book deals and such. Hell, he earned that watch. — Jeremiah Avery (@jlavery522) January 23, 2021

The absurd news coverage on Biden’s wrist watch makes it all the more apparent to me how urgently we need to expand the MeidasTouch Media Network! — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) January 23, 2021

Dude literally had a GOLD toilet an thier talking about Biden's watch? — Joe Battaglia (@joeyb_armcandyl) January 22, 2021

Thank God. We’re back to good ol’ days of stupid-ass, meritless scandals like watches, tan suits & Dijon mustard.



Much better than scandals re insurrection, white supremacy, children separated from their parents, corruption, strippers, abuses of power... https://t.co/FcEnVA9kUr — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 23, 2021

According to reports, the Rolex Datejust is not the only expensive watch in Biden's collection as the President is also the owner of Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional and Omega Seamaster Diver 300M, both of which can cost anything between $5,000 and $6,000. Biden is not the only President to wear an expensive watch inside the White House as some of his predecessors wore much more expensive watches than him. Donald Trump reportedly wore gold watches by Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Rolex. However, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton wore mid-priced watches from American brands instead of going with many expensive options.

