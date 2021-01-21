Joe Biden's $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package Aims At People's Specific Needs

US President Joe Biden’s proposal for $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was based on an assessment of specific needs, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on January 20. Psaki’s remarks came days after two prominent Republicans objected total cost of the stimulus package saying that they had "just passed another $900 billion package". Intending to pull the country out of the crisis, Biden had announced the gigantic aid package that would ramp up COVID-19 vaccines and boost the financial help for those impacted by pandemic.

'to give necessary relief'

Speaking at the first-ever press briefing after Biden took a seat, Psaki explained that package wasn't designed with the $1.9 trillion as a starting point. Explaining that the administration is concerned more about people’s wellbeing rather than its cost, the Press secretary said that it was designed with the components that is necessary to give people what they need. The newly appointed official also asserted that it was challenging to think about which components could be eliminated of the proposal as all were based on recommendations from economists and health professionals. She said that the final version of any legislation rarely looked exactly like the initial proposal.

Biden on January 14 unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan calling it the ‘American Rescue Plan’ in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering”. The administration aimed to ramp up COVID-19 vaccines and boost the financial help for those who are impacted by pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

Biden believes there is “no time to waste” and the ‘American Rescue Plan’ on a parallel track would deliver another round of aid to stabilise the economy while the public health effort seeks more focus during the pandemic. In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.

