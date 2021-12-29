Joe Biden's Approval Rating Falls Below Harris, Who Holds Record Of Lowest-rated US VP

US Vice President Kamala Harris’ favourability has further decreased since September, maintaining her record for having the lowest-rated first year of any Vice President in history and President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have even dipped even below than her running mate. A newly released Gallup Poll showed on Tuesday that 44% of Americans approve of Harris’ job as US Vice President as the rating has fallen by 5% points. Meanwhile, only 43% of citizens approve of Biden’s job.

Even though the difference between Harris and Biden’s ratings remain 1%, it still marks a significant shift in the approval tendencies of the US citizens. While US President’s ratings in recent latest polls were already holding records of being the lowest in the recent decades, they were still greater than the favourability received by his Vice President Harris. In September also, according to Gallup Poll, Biden showed the same 43% approval rating.

SC Chief justice gets highest approval rating

The pollster has noted that its trends on job approval ratings are restricted but added that Harris’ approval rating dropped from 49% since September and her disapproval rating rose to 54% from 49%. In the Gallup Poll, notably, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts highest job approval rating with 60% of Americans showing satisfaction with his job.

Both Biden and Harris’ ratings were lower than Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr Anthony Fauci and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. While Fauci was approved by 52% of Americans for his job, Blinken got a rating of 49% approval.

It is to note that amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of momentum in the legislative process of his sweeping economic agenda, Biden’s approval rating has suffered a downfall. In an interview with ABC News, Biden denied calling the US response to the Omicron variant surge as a “failure”. However, he said that he regretted not ordering millions of free rapid tests of Coronavirus for US citizens ‘two months ago”.

