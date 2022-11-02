The approval rating of United States President Joe Biden has increased with only one week until the United States' midterm elections, in which his Democratic Party is anticipated to lose control of the House of Representatives, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Tuesday. 40% of Americans, up 1% from a week earlier, said they were satisfied with Biden's job performance, according to a two-day nationwide poll.

In spite of the growth, Biden's popularity is still close to its lowest point throughout his administration, and this is contributing to the belief that Republicans will take back the House and perhaps even the Senate on November 8, Reuters reported. Furthermore, Republicans would have the ability to stop Biden's legislative agenda if they were to take control of even one chamber of Congress.

In this week's poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos, nearly one-third of the poll’s respondents choose the economy as the nation's biggest problem, which is a far higher percentage than the one in ten who chose crime or the elimination of national abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court's judgment in June.

Furthermore, approximately 1,004 individuals responded to the survey, which was conducted online and in English throughout the US. Of them, 455 Democrats and 355 Republicans participated, Reuters reported.

Joe Biden pledges to codify Roe V. Wade

Meanwhile, in the month of October, US President Biden said that if Democrats win back control of Congress after the midterm elections, he will codify the safeguards for abortion rights outlined in the famous Roe v. Wade ruling. On November 8, the US will have its midterm elections.

If voters restored his party to power with wide enough margins to establish abortion rights, Biden said that the first measure he would send to Capitol Hill the following year would codify Roe v. Wade. These statements were delivered by the US President on October 18 afternoon in Washington, DC, at an address given by the Democratic National Committee.

According to the CNBC report, Biden remarked, “If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders of Congress, I promise you, we’ll do our part. I’ll do my part. And with your support, I’ll sign a law codifying Roe in January.”

Biden wanted to put the bill into law on January 22, 2023, which marks the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling.

(Image: AP)