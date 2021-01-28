Joe Biden's First Week Approval Rating Higher Than Donald Trump's Ever Was: Poll

A poll conducted by a Monmouth University on January 27 revealed that US President Joe Biden has a higher approval rating after one week in office than Donald Trump did in his entire presidency. The poll showed that 54 per cent of American approve of Biden’s performance and 30 per cent disapproved. Trump, on the other hand, spent his presidential term period with ratings in the low 40s, with approval of just 34 per cent.

In the Monmouth poll, Biden also won 90 per cent approval from Democrats but only 47 per cent from independents and 15 per cent from Republicans. Patrick Murray, who is director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, said that overall, there seems to be more goodwill for Biden that there was for Trump. However, Murray also said that it really breaks down along partisan lines and further noted that right now people identify as Democrats than Republicans.

It is worth mentioning that Trump was the first US president in half a century not to enjoy a “honeymoon period” with substantially better polling in the first six months. Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama had an average of 60 per cent approval in his first half-year and George W. Bush had 53.9 per cent. By contrast, Trump had an average approval rating of 41.4 per cent in his first six months of the presidency.

Biden says Trump’s impeachment ‘has to happen’

Meanwhile, Trump has been publicly silent since leaving the White House on January 20 for his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former President has been banned from Twitter and suspended from major social media platforms following the violent Capitol riots. The House impeachment managers have officially also kickstarted the start of Trump’s second impeachment trial and read the charge of ‘incitement to insurrection’ against Trump on the Senate floor. Trump is the first US President in history to be impeached twice.

The Senate trial is expected to begin in the week of February 8. A conviction by the upper house of the US Congress would require a two-thirds majority. With the Democrats holding a majority in the senate, experts believe that Trump’s conviction is inevitable. If convicted, Trump would lose the chance of holding any public office ever in future. According to Article 1, Section 3 of the US Constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try all impeachments. Biden, on the other hand, has said Trump’s impeachment trial “has to happen”.

