Joe Biden's Memoir ‘Promises To Keep’ To Be Published In Russia Later This Year

US President-elect Joe Biden's memoir titled ‘Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics’ will be first published in Russia in April 2021. The Russian publishing house Eksmo on January 5 said that in May it is also planning to publish a book by Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, titled ‘Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself’.

Joe Biden’s memoir was first published in 2007 when he was a member of the US Senate. His book sheds light on his life, family, and political career. It gives details about the 1972 car accident that killed his first wife Neilia and their one-year-old daughter Naomi, and the struggles he faced in its aftermath. In the book, Biden also speaks about the second chance he was given upon meeting Jill Jacobs in 1975, as he began his career representing Delaware in the US Senate.

Additionally, the Russian bookshops will also start selling US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' book titled ‘The Truths We Hold: An American Journey’ in March. Harris’ book tells about her experience as California Attorney General and her confrontation with the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump. Her book was first published in 2019 and it also details her life as the daughter of immigrants. In the book, Harris has even described herself as a progressive prosecutor.

Swearing-in ceremony on Jan 20

Meanwhile, Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14. He collected 306 electoral college votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for Trump. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of the United States in Washington on January 20.

Outgoing President, Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past months. On Tuesday he also said that he will "fight like hell" to hold on to the presidency. Trump not only urged the Republican lawmakers to reverse the loss in US Election 2020 when they convene this week to confirm the Electoral College vote but also said that electoral voters won by Biden are "not gonna take this White House".

