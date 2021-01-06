George W Bush To Attend Inaugural Ceremony Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Former American President George W. Bush would attend the inauguration ceremony of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, his chief of staff said marking that it would be the eighth swearing-in ceremony that Bushes would attend. Biden and Harris would be sworn in as the 46th President and Vice President of America respectively on January 20 in Washington. On November 12, Biden concreted his electoral win by securing a majority in Arizona after already emerging a winner in the popular vote by over 5 million.

President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris. — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 6, 2021

Taking an indirect jibe at incumbent Donald Trump, Bush’s chief of staff Freddy Ford also asserted that peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of democracy. Trump, who had lost electoral college votes, has seemingly failed to digest election maths and has filed over 50 lawsuits across the country blatantly demanding to overturn the elections. Recently, 11 Republican senators also asserted that they would not approve Biden’s victory in the Congressional meet if a committee to probe into alleged “voter fraud” is not set up.

The Republican senators include Senators Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, James Lankford of Oklahoma, Steve Daines of Montana, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Mike Braun of Indiana, and Sens.-elect Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Roger Marshall of Kansas, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, none of who presented any new evidence to nullify the results of the presidential vote which showed Biden win by 306 to Trump’s 232.

I believe this will be the eighth Inauguration they’ve had the privilege of attending - President Trump’s being the most recent- and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old. — Freddy Ford 🆒 (@kyfredchicken) January 6, 2021

Read: Fauci Joins Obama, Bush, Clinton In Promoting Vaccine Confidence With Public Jab Pledge

Read: Obama, Bush, Clinton Willing To Take COVID-19 Vaccine On TV To Promote Public Confidence

Congrats for 'Historic victory'

George W Bush, who is the only living Republican former president of the US, had earlier sent out greetings and congratulatory messages to Biden-Harris for their "Historic" victory. Bush, who was the US president from 2001 to early 2009, said that while he and the Democrat leader have political differences, he knows Biden “to be a good man who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.” “The President-elect reiterated that while he ran as a Democrat, he will govern for all Americans. I offered him the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can,” he said.

Read: George HW Bush's Letter To Bill Clinton Goes Viral To Remind Trump 'how It's Done'

Read: Bush Congratulates Biden, Harris; Calls Election 'fundamentally Fair'