Joe Biden's Speech Draws Over 18 MN Viewers, More Than Trump's First TV Address: Report

According to preliminary rating data, United States President Joe Biden's prime-time address on the fight against coronavirus received more viewership than that of former President Donald Trump's first speech to the country after taking over the Oval Office.

As per the data, Biden's speech that aired on several American broadcast networks was watched by over 18 million viewers, whereas Trump's first speech as US President in 2017 was watched by over 17 million people.

President Joe Biden, surrounded by the House and Senate Democratic leadership, celebrated his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief measure in the Rose Garden Friday. Biden was introduced by Vice President Kamala Harris, who declared "help has arrived America." The event, only attended by Democratic lawmakers, is the start of a weeks-long sales effort to promote his debut legislative victory.

"I promised the American people, and I guess it has become an overused phrase, that help is on the way," Biden said. "But today, with the American Rescue Plan now signed into law, we've delivered on that promise."

Biden Administration to reconsider objections to H-1B Visas

The Biden administration has said it is willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, due to the three policy memos by the previous Trump regime which now have been rescinded. The move is expected to come to the rescue of a large number of Indian IT professionals who were having a tough time during the previous Trump administration due to various policies and memorandums on non-immigrant work visas, in particular the H-1B.



The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

