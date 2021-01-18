Joe Biden's Team Assures 'we Have A Plan To Fix' US Crisis Ahead Of Inauguration

Just a few days before 46th US President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in, his team on January 17 outlined his plans to tackle the range of crisis faced by the country along with balancing the impeachment of outgoing US President Donald Trump. Ahead of Inauguration Day on January 20, Washington was under the watch of thousands of National Guard troops surrounded with security barriers as the nation is seen still rattled with the US Capitol attack of January 6 (local time). Even though pro-Trump protests were planned across the United States including the Capitol, only a handful members showed up with some of them even armed in states including Ohio, Texas, Oregon and Michigan.

While talking to CNN, Biden’s incoming chief of staff Ron Klain said, “The events of the past few weeks have proven out just how damaged the soul of America has been and how important is to restore it. That work starts on Wednesday” before adding that “We're inheriting a huge mess here, but we have a plan to fix it.”

Recently, Biden also unveiled the ‘American Rescue Plan’ with an ambitious goal of delivering 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the 100th day of his presidency. Meanwhile, the challenges that Biden is going to be bombarded with include struggling economy, climate change and racial tensions after pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol and hindered the Congress convened to certify Biden’s victory.

Biden proposes $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

US President-elect Joe Biden on January 14 unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan calling it the ‘American Rescue Plan’ in a bid to end a “crisis of deep human suffering” by ramping up COVID-19 vaccines and boosting the financial help for those who are impacted with pandemic’s economic fallout. The legislative proposal of Biden will reportedly meet his goal of administering at least 100 million vaccines by the 100th day of his administration along with elevating his objective of reopening most schools by the spring.

Since the President-elect believes there is “no time to waste”, the ‘American Rescue Plan’ on a parallel track would also deliver another round of aid to stabilize the economy while the public health effort seeks more focus during the pandemic. In the plan, Biden has proposed $1,400 checks for most Americans in addition to the $600 provided in the most recent COVID-19 bill. This would bring the total to $2,000 while also extending a temporary boost in unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures through September.

