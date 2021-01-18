Mike Pence Advises Biden Government To Stand Against Chinese Aggression And Trade Abuses

On January 17, while speaking to sailors at Naval Air Station in Lemoore, outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence urged President-elect Joe Biden's administration to exercise 'eternal vigilance', especially when it comes to US-China relations. Before leaving the White House on January 20, Pence in his final official address advised Biden administration to 'stay the course' and 'stand up to Chinese aggression' and 'trade abuses', ANI reportedly said.

.@VP Mike Pence and @SecondLady Karen Pence just arrived to Naval Air Station Lemoore to meet with and speak to roughly 100 sailors and military families. “We’ve rebuilt our military,” the vice president said. pic.twitter.com/pnNRhLeEdh — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) January 16, 2021

I urge the incoming administration to stay the course, do what we’ve done, stand up to Chinese aggression and trade abuses, stand strong for a free and open Indo-Pacific and put America and our freedom loving allies first. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2021

After generations where America & our allies defended the freedom of navigation & the interest of freedom loving nations across the Asia Pacific, today, China is determined to expand Beijing’s influence across the region through military provocations & debt diplomacy. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 17, 2021

Pence said, "As a new American administration prepares to take office, we do well to remember as Americans that the price of freedom is eternal vigilance, and a free and open Indo-Pacific is essential to our prosperity, our security, and the vitality of freedom in the world."

Pence's remark came after President Donald Trump's administration declassified the US strategy for tackling the growing threat between China and nations in the Indo-Pacific region. According to the United States Strategic Framework for the Indo-Pacific, it envisioned "accelerating India's rise", blocking China from establishing "illiberal spheres of influence", and maintaining "US strategic primacy" in the region.

"China is 'determined' to spread its dominance in the region through 'military provocations and dead diplomacy and the whole point of pushing back against China is to help allied nations in the region who share the values and aspirations of a free and open Indo-Pacific a", said Pence.

Chinese Survey Ship Caught

A Chinese government survey ship was caught “running dark” in Indonesian waters without broadcasting its position through AIS (Automated Information System), amid concerns of Beijing's maritime behaviour. This is the latest twist to China's ongoing naval invasion, which has also witnessed uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) discovered several times in Indonesia’s territorial waters. The survey ship, Xiang Yang Hong 03 that left its base at Sanya, China, on the morning of January 6, was intercepted by the Indonesian Coast Guard near the Sunda Strait on January 11. All ships transiting the strategically important strait are required to broadcast their position on AIS. When confronted, the crew of Xiang Yang Hong 03 reportedly claimed that its AIS was damaged.

