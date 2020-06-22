John Bolton Hopes History Remembers 'dangerous' Donald Trump As 'one-term President'

Just days before former White House national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir is due for release, he has called US President Donald Trump “naive and dangerous”. In a televised interview with an international media outlet, the ex-NSA expressed his hopes of the 45th US President to be remembered as “one-term president”. While Trump has repeatedly lashed out on Bolton for his “book of lies”, former White House national security adviser said that the country will be able to recover from the “downward spiral” only if Trump is not reelected in the upcoming November elections.

"I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term -- I have absolute confidence, even if it's not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November. Two terms, I'm more troubled about," John Bolton said.

In an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC before the disputed ‘The Room Where It Happened’ will be released on June 23, Bolton has also called the Republican US President “not fit for the office”. Both Bolton and Donald Trump have called each other ‘incompetent’. Recently, Trump lashed out on ex-NSA on Twitter and said even former US President George W Bush had fired Bolton. The former White House national security adviser said, “I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job”. Despite having strong opposition to Trump for the November elections, Bolton also clarified that he is not going to vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden for being president in 2020.

‘Pure Fiction’

Donald Trump has denoted Bolton’s memoir as “pure fiction”. Despite saying that most claims made by Bolton in ‘The Room Where It Happened’ never actually took place, the Trump administration even sought legal effort to halt the release of the book but has been rejected by the court. Unphased by Trump’s constant bashing on Twitter and being called a “wacko”, John Bolton has said that the US President is ‘stunningly uninformed’.

Bolton’s book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

