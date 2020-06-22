Trump's 'Wacko' Ex-NSA Bolton Says Pompeo Opposed POTUS-Kim Meet; Gets Called Names

Former USA National Security Advisor John Bolton's book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” has put the spotlight on the relationship between US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The book states that Pompeo did not agree to multiple decisions of President Trump and also quotes him using a slang.

Trump-Pompeo relationship in focus

The book reportedly reads that Pompeo was heavily against Trump's decision to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the demilitarised region with South Korea. Bolton writes that Popeo did not want to be a part of the event and quotes him as saying that it was complete chaos.

Bolton’s book has seemingly rocked the White House since it was announced. From Trump administration trying to block the memoir to the US President calling him a “wacko”, the ex-NSA has made some ‘interesting’ revelations against Donald Trump. Bolton has not only claimed that Trump “pleaded” China to support his reelection campaign but has also accused the 45th US President of “lying” while in the office. Amid all these allegations, Trump took on Twitter to bash Bolton and call him “disgruntled boring fool”. However, the book is due for release on June 23.

The book is set to release on June 23 and the US government filed a lawsuit to stop its release, which was later turned down by a court.

I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 19, 2020

Pompeo is also said to have to wanted to resign towards the end of 2018, following President Trump's agreement his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to build detention camps for Uyghur Muslims. However, the resignation was never submitted.

Pompeo has denied the events of the book and has dismissed all the quotes, and has even called Bolton a 'traitor. On June 18, the Secretary of State issued a statement that read, "I’ve not read the book, but from the excerpts I’ve seen published, John Bolton is spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods. It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people. To our friends around the world: you know that President Trump’s America is a force for good in the world."

