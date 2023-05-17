John Bolton Mocks Trump's Claim Of Ending Ukraine Crisis, Says 'he's A Laughing Fool'

In a recent interview, former National Security Adviser John Bolton disputed former President Donald Trump's claim that he could have prevented the war in Ukraine, highlighting Trump's ineffective approach to international relations. Bolton's comments came in response to Trump's assertion during a town hall event that his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin would have averted the conflict.

During a CNN town hall last week, Trump stated that the war in Ukraine would not have occurred if he had been in office when it began in 2022. However, Bolton contradicted Trump's viewpoint, asserting that world leaders, including Putin, held a negative perception of the former president. Bolton made these remarks during an appearance on CNN, where he criticized Trump's understanding of international affairs.

Leaders think Trump is a laughing fool, says Bolton

"I have been in those rooms with [Trump] when he met with those leaders, I believe they think he's a laughing fool," Bolton stated. "And the idea that somehow his presence in office would have deterred Putin is flatly wrong," he continued.

Bolton went on to highlight Trump's lack of comprehension regarding the complexities of the Ukraine conflict. The former US President suggested he could resolve the war in a mere 24 hours by meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Bolton dismissed this notion as unrealistic and emphasized the seriousness of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, asserting that Trump's statement showcased his detachment from the gravity of the situation.

"No rational person believes that you can get the Ukrainians and the Russians to agree on how to resolve it in 24 hours," Bolton explained. "It shows he's utterly out of touch with what the war is all about and what the implications of Russia's aggression against Ukraine are all around the world."

Additionally, Bolton revealed Trump's desire to withdraw the United States from the NATO alliance, a move that Bolton believes would have weakened the organization and empowered Russia. Bolton cautioned that such a decision would have had significant implications, making it easier for Russia to achieve its objectives.

Is Bolton just a "has-been"?

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung responded to Bolton's remarks in an email to Newsweek, criticizing Bolton and accusing him of being a "has-been" who was fired for his poor job performance. Cheung further claimed that Bolton had blood on his hands.

The disagreement between Bolton and Trump highlights the contrasting views on foreign policy and the approach to international relations during the Trump administration. As Ukraine continues to grapple with the ongoing conflict, the comments from former officials shed light on the divergent perspectives within the political landscape. It remains to be seen how these differing viewpoints will impact the discourse surrounding international relations and shape future policy decisions.