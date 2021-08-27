Following the twin airport attacks by the Taliban in Kabul, Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Thursday grieved the loss of lives in the attacks. He further asserted that the US government will continue the evacuation mission and looks forward to the deadline.

Secretary of State on terrorist attacks in Kabul

Addressing the press on August 26, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken stated that the bombings around the Kabul airport were a 'devastating reminder'. He said that the bombings have appeared as a devastating reminder of the dangerous conditions in Afghanistan while the US concludes its military mission. Furthermore, referring to President Biden's statement on the attacks, he said that people who were killed and wounded were heroes and they had put their lives on the line to defend the civilians as well as the diplomats being evacuated from Afghanistan.

The service members who were killed and wounded in today’s terrorist attacks are heroes. They put their lives on the line to defend our civilian personnel, the civilian personnel of our allies and partners, Americans, third-country nationals, and Afghans seeking safety. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 27, 2021

Grieving the loss of lives during the attack, he said, "We also grieve the loss of Afghans gathered near the airport hoping for a chance to start a new life elsewhere. And we honor the more than 2,300 U.S. service members who have died in Afghanistan since 2001, the more than 20,000 who have wounded, and the more than 800,000 who have served in America's longest war, as well as other Americans killed or wounded in the conflict."

Further, speaking on the evacuation process, he said that US marines have been continuously protecting the American people, diplomats, and, embassies. Even after the attack in Kabul, they will continue to do this to complete the mission, he added.

Around the world, U.S. Marines protect American embassies and diplomats. They put themselves in harm’s way so that we can do our jobs on behalf of the American people. We at the State Department feel an extraordinary debt of gratitude to them, today and every day. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) August 27, 2021

Kabul airport attacks

Earlier on Thursday, two Taliban suicide bombers and gunmen started attacking the crowd gathered at the Kabul airport. The attacks lead to the death of more than 60 Afghans and around 13 U.S. troops. Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden vowed to continue the evacuation process and warned about the consequences for those guilty in the matter.

Addressing the White House after the attack, he said, "We have some sense... what the families of these brave heroes are feeling today. You get this feeling like you're being sucked into a black hole in the middle of your chest. There's no way out. My heart aches for you."

"We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay", he added.

(Image Credits: AP)