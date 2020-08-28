Kamala Harris Accuses Trump Of Being Fixated On Stock Market Instead Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Vice Presidential nominee for the Democrats Kamala Harris has sharpened her attack on United States President Donald Trump. In her address on Thursday, she spoke about the country's response to COVID-19 pandemic and called Trump "unwilling and unable".

"Donald Trump's incompetence has always been on full display but in January this year it became deadly," she said, adding "Trump dismissed the threat of the virus, whereas Joe Biden sounded the alarms".

She slammed the president stating that he still doesn't have a plan to combat COVID-19 pandemic while adding that Joe Biden released his first plan in March.

'Trump got it wrong again and again'

She also took a swipe on Donald Trump's tweeting saying that pandemic cannot stop by a tweet.

"And here's what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic, It's relentless. You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it'll go away. It doesn't go away. By its nature, a pandemic is unforgiving. If you get it wrong at the beginning, the consequences are catastrophic and its very hard to catch up. You don't get a second chance at getting it right," she said while speaking about the pandemic.

Continuing her onslaught on Trump she said, "President Trump got it wrong at the beginning. And then, he got it wrong again and again.

She also accused Trump of being fixated at the stock market and tweeting about it than focussing on the pandemic.

"He (Trump) was fixated on the stock market over fixing the problem (Pandemic). He tweeted about it consistently during this period. He was convinced if his administration focussed on this virus, he would hurt the market and his chances of being reflected. That mattered to him more than saving American lives," she said while attack Trump.

In the run-up to the United States Presidential elections, both the parties, the Democrats and the Republicans have intensified their campaigns with both sides nominating their candidates in their respective national conventions. Both the factions are consistently trading barbs over each other in every forum as the heat of the election intensifies. The election is scheduled for November 3 and the opposition has targeted the Trump administration over his response to the pandemic as America continues to be the worst affected country in the world with over 180,000 US COVID-19 deaths and the more than 5.8 million cases in the country.

