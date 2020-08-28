Kamala Harris Backs Anti-racism Protests, Slams Trump Over COVID Response Of US

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris in her speech on Thursday targeted incumbent President Donald Trump over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic and also defended the ongoing protests against racial injustice.

"People are rightfully angry and exhausted," she said.

"After the murders of Breonna [Taylor] and George [Floyd] and Ahmaud [Arbery] and so many others, it's no wonder people are taking to the streets, and I support them. We must always defend peaceful protests and peaceful protesters," she asserted showing her support to the ongoing nationwide protests.

She further asked to distinguish between the peaceful protestors and rioters or looters, by stating that peaceful protestors should not be confused with looters and rioters.

"We will not let these vigilantes and extremists derail the path to justice," Harris said.

'Fixated on stock market'

Speaking of the response to COVID-19 pandemic, Harris said Trump had a "reckless disregard" towards the pandemic and that his incompetence has become deadly, citing the 180,000 COVID-19 deaths and the more than 5.8 million cases that have been reported in the United States.

She even lambasted Trump in her pre-butting speech ahead of Trump's appearance at the Republican National Convention stating that he was scared. "Donald Trump froze. He was scared. And he was petty and vindictive."

Harris targeted Trump by saying he was "fixated on the stock market" and "caved" to the Chinese government.

"And here's what you have to understand about the nature of a pandemic: It's relentless. You can't stop it with a tweet. You can't create a distraction and hope it'll go away. It doesn't go away," she said.

(With ANI inputs, Photo credit: AP)

