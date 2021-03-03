Kamala Harris And Australian PM Morrison Discuss Climate Change, China And Burma

United States Vice President Kamala Harris spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on March 2 and both leaders discussed ‘reaffirming the strength’ of both the nations. In the telephonic conversation, according to the White House press release, Harris and Morrison discussed the future opportunities for further cooperation on global as well as regional challenges such as climate change, China, Burma among others.

Both the US Vice President and Australian Prime Minister also agreed on the importance of working together along with other allies and partners on the promotion of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Both leaders also vowed to work together in the “Indo-Pacific and beyond”.

The White House said in a statement, “Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Australia alliance. The Vice President and Prime Minister discussed opportunities for further cooperation on global and regional challenges, including those posed by climate change, China, Burma, and other regional issues."

“They also agreed on the importance of working together, alongside other allies and partners, on promoting economic recovery from the pandemic and advancing democratic values globally. The Vice President and Prime Minister pledged to further U.S.-Australia cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.”

Harris Discusses Climate Change, COVID-19 With Macron

Earlier, Harris had discussed y spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, where she discussed climate change, COVID-19 and other issues of mutual concern. Harris and Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral cooperation to address issues such as COVID-19, climate change, etc. Both leaders also discussed ways to support democracy at home and around the world.

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance," Harris's office said in a statement.

VP Harris and President Macron further discussed the regional challenges concerning the United States and France, including those in the Middle East and Africa. Harris and Macron agreed on confronting those issues together.

