Kamala Harris Calls Astronaut Victor Glover At ISS, Congratulates Him For 'making History'

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes a call to NASA astronaut Victor Glover, who is currently aboard the International Space Station(ISS). The video has been shared by NASA on their official Instagram handle. In the video, US Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates Victor Glover on his historic mission as the first African American to fly on a commercial spacecraft.

NASA alongside the video wrote, "Vice President Kamala Harris Makes an Earth-to-space Call." They added, "In honor of BlackHistoryMonth, Vice President Kamala Harris called astrovicglover to congratulate him on his historic mission as the first African American to fly on a commercial spacecraft, and the first African American to fly on a long-term mission aboard the International Space Station". Since being shared, the video has already gathered over 1.3 million views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

The video starts with astronaut Victor Glover standing with a microphone in his hand. US Vice President in the background says "Can he see me? Can he hear me?". Once the call is connected, she congratulates Victor Glover on his achievement. During the call, Harris asks Glover about his experience as the space station and who inspired him on his journey.The conversation ranged from the legacy of human spaceflight to observing Earth from the vantage of the space station, Glover’s history-making stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, and preparing for missions from the Moon to Mars. Take a look at this earth to space call.

Astronaut Victor Glover in his response says, "One of my colleagues said to me to keep your world small. To focus on the thing right in front of you and then slowly widen out that world view, and that helped because the first time that I did sit back and look down at the earth, I just wanted to do that for the rest of the seven hours that I was outside. It was pretty amazing." The video ends with Kamala Harris saying, “You are inspiring us and you are reminding us of what is possible when we dream big and when we think big,” to Glover.

I spoke with @NASA Astronaut and @USNavy Commander Victor J. Glover aboard the International Space Station. @AstroVicGlover is making history as the first African American on a long-duration space mission. He is a reminder of what's possible when we dream big and think big. pic.twitter.com/DV9OXyivbD — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 27, 2021

