Kamala Harris' Appointment As VP Would Help In Cementing Ties With India: White House

Commenting on US-India relationship under America’s new administration, the White House on January 21 said that the ties have been strengthened further with Kamala Harris becoming the Vice-President. Speaking to media reporters, WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that President Joe Biden, who has been to India several times, respects and values the "long bipartisan relationship" between both the countries and was looking forward to "a continuation of that".

“President (Joe) Biden, who of course has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that," Psaki said responding to a question on India-US relationship.

'Historic moement for US'

Asserting that having Harris as country’s first Indian origin vice president was indeed “historic” for the Americans. She added that it would further help in cementing the importance of the relationship that Washington and US share. Kamala Harris, who was chosen as Biden’s running mate in August, is the daughter of Shyama Gopalan, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. Harris, who is a popular celebrated face amidst the Indian community in the US, has promised many reforms for the same.

In addendum, Biden has also shown his allegiance and respect for the Indian-Americans by nominating them for key positions in his administration. A week before his inauguration, the 78-year-old leader announced 20 key White Hosue positions for people of Indian origin including that of Assistant Press Secretary amongst others.

In a first, the American administration would also include two who trace their roots to Kashmir. While Aisha Shah has been named as Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy, Sameera Fazili would occupy the key position of Deputy Director at the US National Economic Council (NEC) in the White House. Meanwhile, Bharat Ramamurti has been chosen as deputy director of White House National Economic Council.

On January 20, Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president were inaugurated at the US Capitol. Biden administration has taken over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

