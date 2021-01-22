With Kamala Harris As VP, India-US Relationship To Be Strengthened Further: White House

The White House said on Friday that the bilateral relations between India and the United States of America will strengthen further with Kamala Harris as the first woman and Indian-American Vice President. During Harris' inaugration, her ancestral village in the state of Tamil Nadu celebrated the occasion with fervour. People in Thulsendrapuram village, the native village of Kamala's mother, were seen applauding while Harris was taking oath. The locals of the village also held her posters and burned firecrackers.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki while interracting with reporters at a daily news conference said, "She (Harris) was sworn in the first Indian American to serve as vice president. Certainly, historic moment for all of us in this country but a further cementing of the importance of our relationship."

''The new President Joe Biden who was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, respects the long bipartisan successful relationship between the two countries,'' stated White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. The Press Secretary said, "President Biden, of course, has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that."

On January 20, Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States and Kamala Harris, the first woman vice president were inaugurated at the US Capitol. Biden administration has taken over the White House with ambitious goals to achieve in the very first days. Harris was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and Biden by Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. Meanwhile, there are several challenges ahead of President Biden as he has inherited a badly damaged economy pulverized by the pandemic, with 10 million fewer jobs than a year ago and as many as one in 6 small businesses shut down. But there are also signs of resilience and recovery that suggest the prospect of a rebound, perhaps a robust one, by the second half of his first year in office.

(With Agency Inputs)