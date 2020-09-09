Kamala Harris Becoming President Would Be An Insult To US: Trump Says 'nobody Likes Her'

Attacking Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that "people don't like her" and it would be "an insult" to America if she becomes the President. Addressing a rally in North Carolina, Trump said, "People don't like her (Kamala Harris)--nobody likes her. She can never be the first woman president of the US. It will be an insult to our country."

'It is interesting that they picked her'

Further attacking Harris, Trump said that it was interesting that Biden picked her as his running mate in the upcoming elections despite her having "left the race". "She left the race (for President) and it's interesting that they picked her because, in theory, they should win California but I don't know, we will make them play for that. You always pick someone who is going up in the polls," Trump added.

Hitting out at his rival Joe Biden, the US President said, "It's very simple to remember--if Biden wins, China wins, it is as simple as that. You have a situation where we build the greatest economy in the history of the world and we were forced to close it because the China plague came in and now we have opened it (the economy)." He further said that "it was clear" why China and the "rioters" want Biden to win because "they know his policies will be the downfall of America".

'The vaccine will be delivered very soon'

Earlier this week, the US President asserted that a Coronavirus vaccine would be available in record time, maybe by the end of the year and even before the November 3 presidential election. This, he said, had unnerved his political opponents. Biden and Harris "should immediately apologise for the reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric that they are talking right now, talking about endangering lives," Trump said.

"Numbers are looking unbelievably strong, unbelievably good. So now they'll say, 'wow Trump's pulled this off. OK, let's disparage the vaccine'. That's so bad for this country. That's so bad for the world to even say that. That's what they're saying," he said.

Trump asserted that the vaccine -- which could have normally taken two-three years -- would be in the market before the end of the year. "(We) could even have it during the month of October. Contrary to all of the lies, the vaccine will be very safe and very effective, and it will be delivered very soon," he said.

