US Polls 2020: Actor Mandy Moore 'can not wait to vote for Kamala Harris'

The 2020 US Polls are just around the corner and singer cum actor Mandy Moore will be voting for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. Moore took to Twitter to share a video of Kamala Harris addressing fans across the street. Mandy Moore says, " I CAN NOT wait."

I CAN NOT wait to vote for her Nov 3rd. #BidenHarris2020 #voteearly https://t.co/EScYl3TryX — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 8, 2020

In the video retweeted by Mandy Moore, Joe Biden's running partner Kamala Harris can be heard addressing her fans. She says, "I need your help in Milwaukee. We have to get this done." Harris urges the fans to vote early and says, "Make sure you vote early. By September 17 you're going to get your ballots and early voting starts from October 20." She also informs people that it's her birthday on October 20.

After her roundtable with Black biz owners in Milwaukee, @KamalaHarris walked out to address ~45 fans standing across the street. “I need your help in Milwaukee, OK? We’re going to get this done. Make sure everybody votes early, right?” @axios pic.twitter.com/NYiZBBseYR — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) September 7, 2020

Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris

On August 12, 2020, democratic candidate for President of the United States, Joe Biden officially chose California Senator Kamala Harris as his vice-presidential running mate. Kamala Harris is the first woman of colour and Asian-American to be picked for a vice-presidential run. Kamala Harris has been a U.S. Senator from California since 2017 and will now run alongside Joe Biden in the 2020 U.S. elections.

More on Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris started her career as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County, California and went on to become the District Attorney of San Francisco. She held office from 2004 to 2011. She previously served as the Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017.

Kamala earned a double-major in political science and Economics from Howard University, Washington D.C., before she went on to earn a Doctorate in Jurisprudence from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law, San Francisco. She has written 2 non-fiction books named 'The Truths We Hold: An American Journey', 'Smart on Crime: A Career Prosecutor's Plan to Make Us Safer' and a children's book 'Superheroes Are Everywhere'. She interned as a mailroom clerk for California Senator Alan Cranston when she was studying at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Kamala Harris is an Indian-American born to mother Shyamala Gopalan, who emigrated to America from India, and father Donald Harris who was a British Jamaica-born professor of economics at Stanford University. Her full name is Kamala Devi Harris. She has a sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, who is an American lawyer, public policy advocate and a television commentator. As a child, Harris went to a black Baptist church as well as a Hindu temple.

