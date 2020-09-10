Kamala Harris On Her Mother: 'Her Words Have Guided Me Through My Entire Life'

Indian-origin democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris on September 9 mentioned that her mother was her supply of an “inspiration” and guided her all her life. In a fundraising email to her supporters, the 55-year-old US Vice President nominee said that her mother Shyamala Gopalan used to say that one must not sit around complaining and rather must do something about it. Harris said that her mother’s words have guided her through her entire life, pushing her to take action, solve problems, and fight for solutions.

Harris has been typically appreciative of her mother’s impression on her own life, as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced her as a running mate, she said it was exactly what her mother would have wanted her to do. Alongside the celebration of receiving the vice-presidential ticket, Harris also felt determined to be a part of the change, as she said it was an opportunity to do “something” as her mother taught her. “I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of this ticket or more humbled by the outpouring of support Joe and I have received over these past few weeks on the trail. And honestly, we’re going to need every ounce of it,” Harris was heard saying in the live-streamed press address, shortly after her nomination.

Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is a native of India’s Tamil Nadu. More than 300,000 people in the US speak the Tamilian language, with the highest concentrations in California, Texas, and New Jersey as per the US government consensus. Harris has often used Tamilian language terms like “chitthis” during press conferences.

When @JoeBiden and I are in the White House, we’re going to make sure the future is made in America—by all of America. Tune in now as Joe Biden gives remarks from Michigan. https://t.co/qWBfJJijyW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 9, 2020

Read: 'Deadly Stuff': Trump's Own Words Bring Focus Back To Virus

Read: Book: Kim Jong Un Told Trump About Killing His Uncle

Harris 'insult to our country'

On September 8, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, demonstrating her family values, met with the family members of the Wisconsin man who was shot by the police to begin her Labour Day visits to a critical swing state. She met with Jacob Blake’s father, two sisters, and members of his legal team, while Blake’s mother, attorney Ben Crump was over the phone. Joe Biden had also met with the family last week during his visit to Kenosha, an AP report confirmed.

There’s no better day than Labor Day to spend time with union members in Wisconsin. The work labor unions do each and every day matters. It's because of them and the determination of workers across our country that we have overtime pay, worker protections, and more. pic.twitter.com/2ZCsMiaOCY — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2020

At a news conference from the White House, Trump launched an attack on the democratic running mate, Senator Harris, saying, she would "never" be the president. Trump further said that he watched Kamala's whole numbers drop from 15 to almost zero [during the Democratic primary] and then drop out even before she ran in Iowa [primary elections] because people didn't like it. “And I understand why she will never be president,” he said while addressing the press conference on Labour day. Trump called Harris “not competent”, adding, that Harris as the first female president would be an "insult to our country”.

Read: Trump: China Wants Biden To Win US Election

Read: Trump And Biden Run Vastly Different Pandemic Campaigns