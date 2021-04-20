Kamala Harris Condoles Death Of Former US VP Mondale, Recalls His 'extraordinary Life'

The United States Vice President Kamala Harris condoled the death of former Vice President Walter Mondale on April 19 and remembered his “extraordinary life.” In a statement, Harris said that Mondale safeguarded the nation as a member of the US Army during the Korean War and then protected the constitution as Minnesota’s Attorney General. Mondale had served as the US Vice President under former US President Jimmy Carter and died on April 19 in Minneapolis at the age of 93. Harris on Monday paid a heartfelt tribute to Mondale and remembered all the impacts he left on the United States.

Harris said, "Vice President Walter Mondale led an extraordinary life of service. He defended our nation as a member of the United States Army during the Korean War, and he protected our Constitution as Minnesota's Attorney General. As United States Senator, he fought for equal justice--working tirelessly to ban discrimination in housing and to build the Great Society."

"Under President Jimmy Carter, Vice President Mondale transformed the Office of the Vice President. He brought the President and the Vice President closer together, redefining the relationship as a true partnership. Vice President Mondale worked side by side with President Carter as the two endeavoured to end the arms race, promote human rights, and establish peace," she added. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also condoled the demise of Mondale but "great gratitude that we were able to call one of our nation’s most dedicated patriots and public servants a dear friend and mentor."

Jimmy Carter on Mondale’s demise

Mondale served as the US Vice President from 1977 to 1981 under former US President Carter who mourned the passing of “dear friend” whom he considered the “best vice president” in the history of the United States. Carter said in a statement, “Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country's history.”

He added, “During our administration, Fritz used his political skills and personal integrity to transform the vice presidency into a dynamic, policy-driving force that had never been seen before and still exists today. He was an invaluable partner and an able servant of the people of Minnesota, the United States, and the world. Fritz Mondale provided us all with a model for public service and private behaviour.”

Statement from Jimmy Carter on the passing of Walter Mondale is below. pic.twitter.com/SOqAmTSYo6 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) April 20, 2021

