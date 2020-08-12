Last Updated:

'Wish Grandma Was Here,' Says Kamala Harris's Niece As She Celebrates Joe Biden's VP Pick

Joe Biden's Vice President pick, US Senator Kamala Harris' niece says that she wishes her grandmother, Shyamala Gopalan, was alive to witness this day.

Meena Harris: Wish grandma was here; PeeCee, Mindy Kaling react to Joe Biden's VP pick

Joe Biden's Vice President pick, US Senator Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris took to Twitter wishing her grandmother, Shyamala Gopalan, was alive to witness this day. Seh tweeted soon after US Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential pick for the 2020 US election. 

'Wish Grandma was here'

US Senator Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris took to Twitter to express her joy as soon as Joe Biden announced her aunt's name as his Vice Presidential pick for the 2020 US elections. She got sentimental and tweeted that she wished her Grandma was here to this big day and even shed a few tears of joy. The Harris family also raised a toast on this occasion. Check out her tweet.


The American actress, Vera Mindy Chokalingam, popularly known as Mindy Kaling, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on this occasion. Calling it an exciting day, Mindy praised Kamala Harris's nomination as a Democratic candidate for the Vice President of the United States. 

American author, activist, model, and television host, Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, popularly knows as Padma Lakshmi shared a video on Twitter and called US Senator Kamala Harris as the future Vice President. 


Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chef Vikas Khanna also took this opportunity to share their moment of pride.


The current US President, Donald Trump seems to be very unhappy with Joe Biden's choice and has taken this opportunity to slam Kamala Harris for her past statement and conduct. He also went on to call her a 'liar' and 'extraordinarily nasty'. He also pointed out that she has been disrespectful to Joe Biden in the past and called her the 'meanest' and 'most horrible' person.

"I was surprised that Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris because she did so poorly," said US President Donald Trump.

More on Meena Harris

Meena Harris is Maya Harris' daughter and Kamala Harris' niece. Meena is an American lawyer and the founder of the 'Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign'. She also wrote a children's book titled 'Kamala and Maya's Big Idea' which is based on the stories of her mother and aunt. In her book, Meena has also shared stories on how Kamala and Maya Harris made a difference in society.
 

