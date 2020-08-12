'Wish Grandma Was Here,' Says Kamala Harris's Niece As She Celebrates Joe Biden's VP Pick

Joe Biden's Vice President pick, US Senator Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris took to Twitter wishing her grandmother, Shyamala Gopalan, was alive to witness this day. Seh tweeted soon after US Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential pick for the 2020 US election.

'Wish Grandma was here'

US Senator Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris took to Twitter to express her joy as soon as Joe Biden announced her aunt's name as his Vice Presidential pick for the 2020 US elections. She got sentimental and tweeted that she wished her Grandma was here to this big day and even shed a few tears of joy. The Harris family also raised a toast on this occasion. Check out her tweet.

Wish my grandma was here. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020

Yep now we are drinking. 🥂🥂🥂🥂 https://t.co/Mx9HF6dheK — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 11, 2020



The American actress, Vera Mindy Chokalingam, popularly known as Mindy Kaling, also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on this occasion. Calling it an exciting day, Mindy praised Kamala Harris's nomination as a Democratic candidate for the Vice President of the United States.

(1/2) Was there ever more of an exciting day? For our entire country of course, but especially for my Black and Indian sisters, many of us who have gone our entire lives thinking that someone who looks like us may never hold high office? We work so hard and contribute to the pic.twitter.com/LpG0DvsGuT — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 11, 2020

American author, activist, model, and television host, Padma Parvati Lakshmi Vaidyanathan, popularly knows as Padma Lakshmi shared a video on Twitter and called US Senator Kamala Harris as the future Vice President.

“Can you think of any laws that give government the power to make decisions about the male body?”



- Future VP Harris pic.twitter.com/hebjOelm0x — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 12, 2020



Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Chef Vikas Khanna also took this opportunity to share their moment of pride.

Living in the US for 20 years, I never thought that I would see an Indian American on a Presidential ticket.

This is the rise of New America. @KamalaHarris https://t.co/Xb7EZy2ecP — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 12, 2020



The current US President, Donald Trump seems to be very unhappy with Joe Biden's choice and has taken this opportunity to slam Kamala Harris for her past statement and conduct. He also went on to call her a 'liar' and 'extraordinarily nasty'. He also pointed out that she has been disrespectful to Joe Biden in the past and called her the 'meanest' and 'most horrible' person.

"I was surprised that Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris because she did so poorly," said US President Donald Trump.

More on Meena Harris

Meena Harris is Maya Harris' daughter and Kamala Harris' niece. Meena is an American lawyer and the founder of the 'Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign'. She also wrote a children's book titled 'Kamala and Maya's Big Idea' which is based on the stories of her mother and aunt. In her book, Meena has also shared stories on how Kamala and Maya Harris made a difference in society.

