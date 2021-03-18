Kamala Harris Says US Commitment To Ireland 'remains Steadfast And Strong'

US Vice President Kamala Harris on March 17 said that the nation’s commitment to Ireland “remains steadfast and strong”. Harris met Taoiseach Micheál Martin, PM of Ireland, virtually on St Patrick’s Day and the two leaders discussed economic ties between Ireland and the US. Harris also spoke of her regret that they were not able to meet in person and expressed hope that next year they will “share a good breakfast together”.

The Irish PM told Harris that the ties between the two countries were “rich” and “deep”. Congratulating her on becoming the first female US vice president, he said, “You may be the first woman in your role, but you will not be the last”. Martin further added that he hopes that he will have the opportunity to welcome Harris to Ireland during her time as vice president.

Martin said that he looks forward to their discussions. He added that he is delighted to have this opportunity to get to know Harris and to wish her a very happy St Patrick’s Day. It is worth noting that earlier a senior official in Biden administration told CNN that St. Patrick’s Day is a particularly a “special event” for the US President considering his “Irish heritage”. Further, the White House will also be illuminated in green on Wednesday night as one of the several tributes to Ireland.

Delighted to meet @VP @KamalaHarris. Good discussion on the issues facing our interconnected world and the need to work together - Covid 19, economic recovery, climate change and democracy. Ireland and the U.S. - partners as well as friends. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡ªðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ pic.twitter.com/vLZWZMgm7w — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) March 17, 2021

Biden voice support for GFA

Meanwhile, on the same day, US President Joe Biden voiced his strong support for the Good Friday Agreement, in a virtual St Patrick's Day meeting with Martin. Biden told Martin the White House will be lit up in green to "celebrate the deep, deep affection Americans, particularly Irish Americans, for Ireland”. The US President also spoke about his Irish roots and previous visits to Ireland. "I wondered why we left in the first place," he joked.

"Irish Americans think they’re more Irish than the Irish," Biden said, adding "we Irish are the only people who are nostalgic for the future”.

