Kamala Harris shares photo of Shyamala Gopalan, says 'thinking about my beloved mother'

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on December 7 shared a photograph from 1976 which features her mother along with two other relatives. The monochrome picture, which she posted on the occasion of her mother Shyamala Goplan Harris’ birthday, showed her along with “ Uncle Balu” and “Chinni Chitti” standing at Montreal Airport. “Thinking of my beloved mother today on her birthday”, the American leader wrote in the caption.

Thinking of my beloved mother today on her birthday.



Here’s my mother, Uncle Balu, and my Chinni Chitti at the Montreal airport for the 76 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Qi4XtVxnqg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 7, 2020

In the picture, a young Shyamala could be seen, posing for the photo, along with her two relatives at the rather busy airport. As per the post, she visited the Canadian city to watch the Summer Olympics which the city hosted in the year 1976.

Since posted on Twitter, the post has racked up over 60 thousand likes and a myriad amount of comments from people across the world. Many also took the opportunity to wish her late mother Happy Birthday. The American Senator’s mother, a scientist and academician by profession, passed away in 2009.

"Today is my mom’s birthday too! She turned 93 and is ecstatic that you and Joe will be putting things to rights. Happy Birthday memories to you!," wrote a Twitterati. "All my love and admiration for your mother and for you. I have no doubt that she is very proud and always present," added another.

She would’ve been soooooooooo proud! Dear Kamala We love you so!!!!!! Happy birthday dear Kamamala ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — DutchCourage (wears a mask!) (@SonnaWoodward) December 7, 2020

My late mother's birthday is also today. She would have been 64 this year. We lost her in 2013, when she was only 56 years old, to sepsis. Thoughts with you today, Madam Vice President-Elect ❤ — Kelly Wagner (@kellysouthpaw) December 7, 2020

Rip & a salute to mom... No money no strings attached. I'd be honored to paint her for you. I'm hbcu too SouthernUniversityA&M fine arts 1984-1988 proud of you. I'm designing a pun T-shirt "€xcuse me but I'm 👩‍⚖️speaking, $ir" long overdue clappback all us men, often deserve. Lol pic.twitter.com/Ik1OPT1kM9 — Jack Gradney (@GradneyJack) December 7, 2020

60s: The beginning of a Matriarchy.

2020: Never doubt the power of strong women.

All my love and admiration for your mother and for you. I have no doubt that she is very proud and always present. Force.🤍 pic.twitter.com/yVUEaFgSuV — Tai👟 (@DreamsWriter3) December 7, 2020

May she rest in peace. She is up there with the rest of the gang, guiding and pushing you and Joe along! - Just add her in the middle of these Angels! pic.twitter.com/7JEoDUTEHd — Gina Wagner (@Diamnd_G) December 7, 2020

About Shyamala Gopalan Harris

Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist born in Chennai, British India, whose work in isolating and characterizing the progesterone receptor gene stimulated advances in breast biology and oncology. Daughter of P.V. Gopalan, who had served in the Indian government, she immigrated to America in 1960. There she met Donald Harris from Jamaica and got married. However, her dream of a perfect family broke after she got divorced with Kamala being only 7 years old. She later became a breast cancer scientist and moved to Montreal in Quebec, Canada. There she had a research position and taught at a hospital till her death from colon cancer in 2009.

