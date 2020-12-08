Last Updated:

Kamala Harris Shares Photo Of Shyamala Gopalan, Says 'thinking About My Beloved Mother'

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on December 7 shared a photograph from 1976 which features her mother along with two other relatives.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Kamala Harris shares photo of Shyamala Gopalan, says 'thinking about my beloved mother'

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on December 7 shared a photograph from 1976 which features her mother along with two other relatives. The monochrome picture, which she posted on the occasion of her mother Shyamala Goplan Harris’ birthday, showed her along with “ Uncle Balu” and “Chinni Chitti” standing at Montreal Airport. “Thinking of my beloved mother today on her birthday”, the American leader wrote in the caption.

In the picture, a young  Shyamala could be seen, posing for the photo, along with her two relatives at the rather busy airport. As per the post, she visited the Canadian city to watch the Summer Olympics which the city hosted in the year 1976.

Since posted on Twitter, the post has racked up over 60 thousand likes and a myriad amount of comments from people across the world. Many also took the opportunity to wish her late mother Happy Birthday. The American Senator’s mother, a scientist and academician by profession, passed away in 2009.

Read: Joe Biden's US-Indian OMB Pick Neera Tanden Draws Kamala Harris Parallel; Shares Her Story

"Today is my mom’s birthday too! She turned 93 and is ecstatic that you and Joe will be putting things to rights. Happy Birthday memories to you!," wrote a Twitterati. "All my love and admiration for your mother and for you. I have no doubt that she is very proud and always present," added another. 

Read: Kamala Harris Appoints 'all-women' Senior White House Staff To Assist In Decision Making

About Shyamala Gopalan Harris

Shyamala Gopalan was a biomedical scientist born in Chennai, British India, whose work in isolating and characterizing the progesterone receptor gene stimulated advances in breast biology and oncology. Daughter of P.V. Gopalan, who had served in the Indian government, she immigrated to America in 1960. There she met Donald Harris from Jamaica and got married. However, her dream of a perfect family broke after she got divorced with Kamala being only 7 years old. She later became a breast cancer scientist and moved to Montreal in Quebec, Canada. There she had a research position and taught at a hospital till her death from colon cancer in 2009.

Read: Who' Who In Kamala Harris' Diverse Indian-Jamaican-American Family? Read Details

Read: Kamala Harris Appoints 'all-women' Senior White House Staff To Assist In Decision Making

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND