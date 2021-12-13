Earlier this year, Kamala Harris scripted history after she became the first female to be appointed as the Vice President of the United States. However, soon she became the lightning rod for headlines that mocked her for almost everything -for slipping into a French accent, buying a pot while returning from a foreign trip and using wired earbuds. Recently, Harris appeared at an interview with San Fransico Chronicle where she lampooned the excessive media coverage and said that it was simply “ridiculous”.

Furthermore, highlighting that nothing about her job is supposed to be easy, she said that she is determined to not be distracted by the “ridiculous” headlines. “If something is coming to me, it’s because it needs to be addressed and because, by definition, it’s not going to be easy. If it was easy, it would have been handled before it comes to me," Harris told the media outlet. Taking the case of how she was mocked for buying cooking pot on her way back from Paris, the Democrat quipped that her purchase was given more attention than the bilateral summit that featured discussions on critical topics like security and climate change.

“Oh, how about, ‘She’s going to buy a pot on her way to the airport. After a very significant and highly successful bilateral meeting in France on issues that are about national security, on issues that are about climate, on issues that are about what we are doing in terms of international norms and rules on everything from cyber to space. Come on,” Harris told reporters during the interview.

Harris trolled for using wired earbuds

During the 2020 US Presidential Elections, Harris was seen wearing wired earphones while making the famous "we did it, Joe" call to Joe Biden to congratulate him on winning the elections. On multiple other occasions, she was seen following. While Harris’ choice of gadget directly reflects upon her commitment to protecting sensitive and classified information (as Bluetooth headphones are more likely to be hacked), she was ridiculed for the same. Notably, her security concerns were confirmed by Politico which reported that the US Vice President avoids Bluetooth headphones in favour of wired ones due to security reasons as the latter is more secure, whereas Bluetooth headphones can allow hackers access.

Image: AP