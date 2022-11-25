Kanye West Dished How Trump Screamed And Warned Rapper “would Lose” Presidential Bid

American rapper Kanye West, who officially changed his name to 'Ye' in January this year, recently revealed his intentions to run for the President in 2024 inviting Donald Trump to be his "running mate". However, the rapper dished how the former US President allegedly screamed at him warning him that he "would lose" if he competed in the presidential race.

The revelation came in a two-minute-long promo video for Kanye's 2024 presidential campaign bid and refers to the rapper's visit to the White House in October 2018 to meet the then-POTUS, Donald Trump.

Kanye asked Trump to be his Vice-President

The video shared by Kanye on his Twitter handle, which was restored on November 20, revealed that the rapper had also asked the then-US President to accept the post of Vice-President under his administration in case Kanye won the presidential bid, Sputnik reported.

Titled Mar-a-Lago debrief, one of the video clips showed the owner of the Yeezy clothing brand saying, "The thing that Trump was most perturbed about (was) me asking him to be my vice president." He added further, "I think that was, like, lower on the list of things that caught him off guard."

"When Trump started basically screaming at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, wait, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye," the rapper added.

The music sensation also states in the clip that he "walked in with intelligence" during the White House visit as "someone who loves Trump," and advised the 45th US President to pay heed to his "loyalists."

The news comes after Adidas and several other brands severed ties with West over allegations that the rapper had made "antisemitic remarks." Kanye West's account was banned by Twitter on October 9 for a policy violation, although the microblogging platform itself did not specify the exact reason for the suspension.