Republican Senator Perdue Mocks Kamala Harris' Name, Democrats Demand Apology

Republican US Senator David Perdue from Georgia on October 16 drew outrage after he mocked Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris' name at President Trump’s Macon, Georgia, rally and the democrats now demand an apology. Perdue consistently mispronounced Harris’ name to a crowd of cheering pro-Trump supporters as he called Democratic Vice Presidential candidate as KAH’-mah-lah? Kah-MAH’-lah? Kamala-mala-mala? adding, whatever.

However, a spokesperson for Perdue said that the GOP senator with sneering at his senate colleague for three years of South Asian descent “didn’t mean anything by it," according to sources of AP. Perdue mocking the first Black woman for a vice presidential nominee was not well received by the democrats as his act was tagged as ‘racist’ and ‘anti-semitic’. "The most insidious thing that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden are trying to perpetuate, and Bernie [Sanders] and Elizabeth [Warren] and Kamala -- Kah-ma-la, or Kah-mah-la, or Kamala-mala-mala, I don't know, whatever.” Purdue scoffed, immediately earning a backlash on social media.

Democrat Jon Ossoff took to his official Twitter handle to discourage and call out at Perdue’s mockery, saying, “My opponent, GOP Sen. David Perdue of anti-Semitic attack ad infamy, just mocked Sen. Harris' name as "Kamala-mala-mala-whatever" at a Trump rally.” Further, he pointed out, “We’re so much better than this.”

BREAKING: GOP Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) mocks Sen. Kamala Harris' name as "Kamala-mala-mala whatever" at Trump rally in Georgia.



David Perdue is just gross.



Every kid with an ethnic name knows what it's like to be teased because of their name. But we expect better of a U.S. senator.



Perdue should be censured by the full Senate for this BEFORE he loses his seat and is no longer subject to their discipline.



Georgia senator simply 'mispronounced'

Meanwhile, John Burke, communications director for Perdue’s campaign said in a statement that the Georgia senator simply “mispronounced” Harris’ name while taking a stance against the radical socialist agenda candidate Jon Ossoff and Kamala were pushing which included Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all, raising taxes, COVID-19 relief cut in Georgia among other controversial policies. Sabrina Singh, Harris' press secretary took to Twitter to condemn Perdue’s behaviour. "Well, that is incredibly racist. Vote him out and vote for @ossoff,” she wrote.

Senator David Perdue worked alongside Vice Presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris since 2017, and he obviously knows her name, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said in an online statement. “Senator Perdue never would have done this to a male colleague. Or a white colleague. And everyone knows it,” Ossoff tweeted, sharing the video of Perdue’s comments. Demanding an apology for the “unacceptable” behaviour, chair of Georgia’s Democratic Party Nikema Williams said, “Senator Perdue’s intentionally disrespectful mispronunciation of Senator Harris’s name is a bigoted and racist tactic straight from President Trump’s handbook. He owes Georgians an apology for his offensive display.”

