Banned by major social media websites, as former US President Donald Trump is set to launch his new site, Republican members of Congress promoted his upcoming venture, ‘Truth Social’ this week. It is reported that Trump could launch his social network site on Monday itself. But ahead of the launch, ‘Make America Great Again’ or MAGA supporters, Trump’s staunch supporters have started touting ‘Truth Social’ in Congress. They also said that they would be on the platform.

It is to note that apart from Trump, whose account was removed from Twitter and Facebook over January 6 Capitol riots, the personal account of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was also scrapped from Twitter. Greene’s account was removed for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on the microblogging social media website.

Tweeting from her member account, “One of the roles of elected leaders, who swear an oath to defend the Constitution, is to protect people’s freedoms.”

She added, “Unfortunately, when it comes to freedom of speech, Congress has failed and stood by while Big Tech & Big Media reigns over information with an iron fist.”

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz also echoed similar support by tweeting on Friday that he would be on ‘Truth Social’. He also said through his official member account, “TRUTH Social is going to be a game changer!” Additionally, Representative Paul Gosar, who was censored by Congress for tweeting an anime video showing a character with his head cutting off the head of another character appearing to have the face of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also rallied his support for Trump’s upcoming social media platform.

Trump's 'Truth Social' to be led by Devin Nunes

According to The Independent report, Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ will be led by fellow Republican Representative Devin Nunes. Nunes is the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, who resigned last year to become the chief executive of Trump Media & Technology Group, known as TMTG.

Image: AP