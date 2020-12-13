Khalistan Supporters In US Vandalise Mahatma Gandhi's Statue During Protest For Farmers

In a shocking incident, Khalistan supporters on Sunday desecrated Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Washington, during a protest organised by Sikh-American youths in support of farmers who are protesting against the farm laws in India. Hundreds of Sikhs fromGreater Washington DC area, Maryland and Virginia, along with many from other states like New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Ohio and North Carolina, on Saturday carried out a car rally to the Indian Embassy in Washington DC.

The organisers of the peaceful protest claim that Khalistani separatists hijacked the protest and carried Khalistani flags with anti-India posters and banners. They also pasted a Khalistani poster on the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and raised a Khalistani flag atop it. As per news agency PTI, another group of pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue.

This comes even as President Donald Trump on June 26, had signed an executive order, according to which an individual can be imprisoned for up to 10 years for destroying, damaging, vandalising, or desecrating a monument, memorial, or statue within the United States or otherwise vandalises government property. This is for the second time that Gandhi's statue has been desecrated by miscreants. The first such incident was reported on the intervening night of June 2 and 3.

Indian Embassy condemn the incident

The Indian Embassy condemned the mischievous act and said that such mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice. The Embassy also said that it has lodged a strong protest with the US law enforcement agencies and has also taken up the matter with the Department of State for an early investigation and action against the culprits under the applicable law.

"The statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Plaza in front of the Embassy was defaced by Khalistani elements on 12 December 2020. The Embassy strongly condemns this mischievous act by hooligans masquerading as protesters against the universally respected icon of peace and justice," Indian Embassy statement said.

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks. Farmers have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

As the country opened up after lockdown, the Centre promulgated three ordinances affecting agriculture. Agriculture foodstuff including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potato are to be deregulated while stock limits were to be imposed only under extreme conditions, under the amendment to the Essential Commodities act. The Farmers' produce trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act was to enable better price realisation for farmers by attracting investments - making the agriculture sector competitive. Under the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm services ordinance, 2020, it provided a framework for the protection and empowerment of farmers with reference to the sale and purchase of farm products overriding all state APMC laws. Punjab government has passed laws annulling the Centre's laws.

