PM Modi's FICCI Address: 'Govt Committed To Farmers' Welfare'; Urges Pvt Sector To Invest

While farmers continue to agitate on Delhi's borders against the Centre's Farm Laws, PM Narendra Modi, on Saturday, batted for the new laws, insisting that the Centre was committed for the welfare of the farmers. Stating that 'if farmers became prosperous, then India would be prosperous', PM Modi urged the private sector to invest more in the agriculture sector. Addressing the 93rd Annual Convention of FICCI, PM Modi that now farmers have to option to sell their products in private as well as government mandis.

PM Modi: 'If farmers are prosperous, India will be presperous'

"To strengthen the agriculture sector, work has done in the past few years. Today, the agriculture sector is more vibrant than before. Today, farmers have the option of selling their foodgrains in the mandis and outside it too. While mandis are being progressed, farmers have been given a digital platform to sell their goods too. When the country's farmer is prosperous, then the country will be prosperous," he said. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and others, continue to stage a protest around Delhi's borders for the 17th consecutive day, demanding a rollback of these laws.

देश के एग्रीकल्चर सेक्टर को मजबूत करने के लिए बीते वर्षों में भारत में तेजी से काम किए गए हैं।



आज भारत का Agricultural सेक्टर पहले से कहीं अधिक Vibrant हुआ है।



मंडियों का आधुनिकीकरण तो हो ही रहा है, किसानों को डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म पर फसल खरीदने-बेचने का भी विकल्प दिया है। pic.twitter.com/sS3ZLmszik — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Highlighting that farmers needed access to latest technology, he added, "The amount of private sector's involvement in agriculture which should have been, was prevented previously. Agriculture has not been explored by the private sector. We have had cold storage issue, which is impossible to expand without private sector. To flourish agriculture, private investment is needed. A lot of companies are doing good jobs, but that is not enough. Farmers who grow foodgrains and vegetables should be supported with modern technology to minimise their losses. Govt is committed for the welfare of farmers through intention and laws."

हमारे देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को अलग-अलग सेक्टर्स में दीवारें नहीं, ज्यादा से ज्यादा Bridges चाहिए ताकि वे एक दूसरे का सपोर्ट कर सकें।



अभी हाल ही में जो Agriculture Reforms हुए हैं, वे इसी की एक कड़ी हैं। pic.twitter.com/vG29aqzLQc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. The Centre has requested the farmers to stop their protests at Delhi's borders, and continue with next round of talks. Farmers have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

