Kyle Rittenhouse Case Explained: What Did Kyle Rittenhouse Actually Do, Know About Him

Following a turmoil on the streets of Wisconsin last year, a US teenager has been accused of shooting three people. During the murder trial of the US teen Kyle Rittenhouse, his attorneys claimed that the act which was conducted by him was in self-defence. The 18 years of Rittenhouse is accused of murdering two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha in August 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide case has reached its conclusion, with final arguments on Monday and the jury will begin deliberations on Tuesday morning. Though defence attorneys claimed it was self-defence but the prosecution portrays him as the perpetrator with tons of proof in the case to show that the killing was not justifiable, as per CBS News.

Describing the night of the incident, at his murder trial, Kyle Rittenhouse informed jurors that the night he shot three men amid street turmoil in Kenosha, he was trying to escape his pursuers, stating he never planned to harm anyone and said, " I didn't do anything wrong. I defended myself,' as per AP.

what did Kyle Rittenhouse do to be on trial?

It all started when Rittenhouse travelled to Kenosha on August 25, 2020, amid protests when police shot and injured Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, shot three individuals with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the third person, Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, who was left injured.

The adolescent was able to flee the city and return to his home state of Illinois. Following his detention, he was transported to Wisconsin a month later. The case split people well beyond Kenosha, raising concerns about racial justice, enforcement, weaponry, and white privilege.

Trial of the Kyle Rittenhouse case

The trial of Rittenhouse started on November 1 and lasted eight days, with testimony from roughly 30 eyewitnesses and over a dozen films from the scene of August 25, 2020, when he gunned down the individuals during a violent demonstration. Rittenhouse was represented by the prosecution as an Illinois tourist vigilante with questionable judgement and a firearm he could not lawfully own seeking retribution against anti-police protesters, as per the USA Today news website.

Meanwhile, his counsel argued that he was fundamentally a Kenoshan, propelled by an adolescent sense of nationalism to defend and protect his city and that he was compelled to kill two individuals and wound a third to preserve his own life.

Furthermore, for the killings of Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum, and the shooting of Gaige Grosskreutz, Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Rittenhouse revealed that he travelled to the city that night to safeguard local businesses, offer first aid, and patrol as the demonstrations deteriorated into civil disorder. Rittenhouse informed the jury that he is currently pursuing a degree in nursing at Arizona State University. He also claimed to have served as a lifeguard in Kenosha and to have completed an EMT cadet program in which he studied CPR and basic first aid. He confessed at trial that on the night of the incident, he fraudulently pretended to be a trained EMT. Further, according to his lawyer, he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the incident and is presently in rehabilitation.

