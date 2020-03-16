The Debate
'Lacks Credibility': Netizens Unimpressed After Trump Says 'relax' Amid Coronavirus Scare

US News

The internet users were not seen impressed by the comments made by Donald Trump in a news conference at White House where he asked people to 'relax'.

Donald Trump

As the world battles the deadly coronavirus outbreak, United States President Donald Trump urged its citizens to “take it easy” and that “it will all pass” in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments on March 16 in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the “disappointment” of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods. 

Trump said, “But you don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember, I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas.  Relax.  We’re doing great.  It all will pass.”

Read - COVID-19 Vaccine: Trump Administration Persuades German Company To Move Research To US

'Lacks credibility'

While most netizens were left unimpressed by Trump's comments because the panic among citizens has been increasing as the death toll of the country as of March 16 remains at 69 with at least 3,802 confirmed cases. One of the Twitter users also said that the US President “lacks credibility” while someone else said that the supply chain is dismantled.

Read -  Arc Of Trump's Coronavirus Comments Defies Reality On Ground

Read - Donald Trump Shares Awareness Video Amid COVID-19 Scare, Says 'we're In This Together'

Read - Trump Calls On Americans To Cease Hoarding Food, Supplies

